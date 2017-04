Beyoncé can’t even order a meal without going viral.

The singer posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram from a private birthday party, and one shot of her ordering from a server instantly spawned some hilarious memes.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Check out the best ones below.

"I, as Beyoncé, will just have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice." pic.twitter.com/RoPc0mYcpJ — dad (@animalfriespls) April 27, 2017

"change 'Beyonce' to 'Beyoncé' and give me my damn writing credit." pic.twitter.com/eKg9NDtemt — niurka marcos stan (@synewaive) April 27, 2017

"Right here your menu says Lemonade and not Lemonade the best selling Peabody Award winning album by Beyoncé so I need you to reprint this." pic.twitter.com/TcJ6AxCsyc — Korbin Jones (@koscojo) April 27, 2017

"I don't care what the menu says, fries should come WITH my burger, not as a separate entree." pic.twitter.com/kMfLDFQmu5 — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 27, 2017

"I only had an appetizer & a water…" pic.twitter.com/o3OqzVjAWv — eric ✌🏾 (@thetrillgent) April 26, 2017

Beyoncé: Let me just have the…

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

"Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017

Instead of the Mahi-Mahi, can I just get the one Mahi because I'm not that hungry? pic.twitter.com/UnlU16v5rp — masc potatoes (@CertifiedFool_) April 27, 2017

