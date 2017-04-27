Demi Lovato Says She Didn’t Copy Justin Bieber’s Tattoo

April 27, 2017
Filed Under: Cara Delevingne, Celebrity tattoos, Dana, Dana McKay, Dana's Dirt, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, tattoo

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo of a lion on her hand. It looks just like the lion tattoo on Justin Bieber’s chest and the lion tattoo on Cara Delevingne’s finger.

Several people commented on Demi’s picture of her new ink, blasting her for copying them, so she fired back on Twitter.

Here’s her new tattoo.

Here’s Cara Delevingne’s.

gettyimages 470154003 Demi Lovato Says She Didnt Copy Justin Biebers Tattoo

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

And Justin Bieber’s.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

She obviously didn’t intentionally copy them, but they all went to the same guy. Bang Bang appears to be a tattoo artist to the stars, his Instagram is full of pictures of various celebrities.

Maybe it’s time to come up with a new lion design?

