Demi Lovato Says She Didn’t Copy Justin Bieber’s Tattoo

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo of a lion on her hand. It looks just like the lion tattoo on Justin Bieber’s chest and the lion tattoo on Cara Delevingne’s finger.
Several people commented on Demi’s picture of her new ink, blasting her for copying them, so she fired back on Twitter.
Here’s her new tattoo.
Here’s Cara Delevingne’s.
And Justin Bieber’s.
She obviously didn’t intentionally copy them, but they all went to the same guy. Bang Bang appears to be a tattoo artist to the stars, his Instagram is full of pictures of various celebrities.
Maybe it’s time to come up with a new lion design?
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.