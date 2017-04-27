Demi Lovato Says She Didn’t Copy Justin Bieber’s Tattoo

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo of a lion on her hand. It looks just like the lion tattoo on Justin Bieber’s chest and the lion tattoo on Cara Delevingne’s finger.

Several people commented on Demi’s picture of her new ink, blasting her for copying them, so she fired back on Twitter.

You can't get a tattoo these days without someone saying you've copied someone or you're "matching" someone. That's not the case folks. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 26, 2017

Here’s her new tattoo.

Demi Lovato got a giant lion hand tattoo after the Time 100 gala! https://t.co/KQMPeLKvo9 pic.twitter.com/45dauaxots — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 26, 2017

Here’s Cara Delevingne’s.

And Justin Bieber’s.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

She obviously didn’t intentionally copy them, but they all went to the same guy. Bang Bang appears to be a tattoo artist to the stars, his Instagram is full of pictures of various celebrities.

Maybe it’s time to come up with a new lion design?

