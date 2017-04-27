School Psychologists Warn Parents About ’13 Reasons Why’

School psychologists have issued a statement warning parents about the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Warning – there are some spoiler alerts in here!

The show, co-produced by Selena Gomez, follows the story of Hannah Baker, a high school student who is sexually assaulted, bullied, and then commits suicide. She made 13 tapes explaining each of the reasons why she decided to end her own life. The final tape is a recording of her last-ditch effort to have somebody save her. She goes to see the school counselor who basically says all of the wrong things. She goes home that afternoon, fills up the bath tub, climbs in, and slits her wrists.

I haven’t seen the series, but I took the time last night to watch the final episode. It was very graphic, I had to close my eyes. It also bothers me that my 13 year old daughter watched something so disturbing and I had no idea.

Yes, my daughter read the book and then watched the series at a friend’s house. Her dad and I really didn’t know anything about it. She says she told us that she watched a show about a girl who kills herself, but I don’t think we really understood how graphic and deep it was until some other things were brought to our attention.

Without getting into too much detail, I want to share that this show has been quite a wake up call for us as parents. We realized that while we think we are involved and paying attention, we can do better. We’ve had some really good conversations with her over the last week about the subjects brought up by the show. We also talked about other serious things we probably should have been talking about anyway.

While some people are praising the show for bringing up important issues, others have criticized it for glamorizing suicide and lacking any realistic educational value. I tend to agree with the critics. Like I said, I did not watch the entire series, but from what I know about it, Hannah is never really offered another option. Her mental health issues are not addressed, nobody in her life tries to help her. Her suicide is glorified as a way to get back at people who hurt her, and the ability to see the “fallout” and watch people “pay for” what they did to her also sends a dangerous message to any young person who may be considering suicide.

The show attempted to shed light on some of the very real things teenagers deal with – sexual assault, bullying, depression, and suicide – but it could also be very dangerous for the most vulnerable kids.

Here is the statement from the National Association of School Psychologists.

Have you watched the show? Have your kids seen it?

Here are some other insightful articles about the show.

Why Schools Are Warning Parents About Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why – People Magazine

Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Carries Danger of Glorifying Suicide, Experts Say – NBC News

’13 Reasons Why’ Depicts a Graphic Suicide. Experts Say There’s a Problem With That – Washington Post

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.