Springfield, VA Mom Asked to Leave Church to Breastfeed

I can’t believe it’s 2017 and we are still dealing with ignorance when it comes to nursing mothers!

I breast fed both of my kids so this is a hot button issue for me. I chose to use a cover for MY comfort, but I totally understand that some babies don’t deal well with a cover, some moms just don’t want to use one, and they shouldn’t have to.

In many places, it’s actually against the law to tell a mother she can’t breastfeed. In Virginia, the law protects nursing mothers, and according to the Washington Post, there is no religious exemption from that law.

So why did a church in Springfield, VA tell this mom she couldn’t nurse during the service?

I’ll let her explain.



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.