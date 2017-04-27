Springfield, VA Mom Asked to Leave Church to Breastfeed

April 27, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: breastfeeding, Dana, Dana's Dirt, Mom life, parenting

I can’t believe it’s 2017 and we are still dealing with ignorance when it comes to nursing mothers!

I breast fed both of my kids so this is a hot button issue for me. I chose to use a cover for MY comfort, but I totally understand that some babies don’t deal well with a cover, some moms just don’t want to use one, and they shouldn’t have to.

In many places, it’s actually against the law to tell a mother she can’t breastfeed. In Virginia, the law protects nursing mothers, and according to the Washington Post, there is no religious exemption from that law.

So why did a church in Springfield, VA tell this mom she couldn’t nurse during the service?

I’ll let her explain.

 
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

 

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live