April the Giraffe’s Calf Now Has a Name

April the Giraffe finally gave birth to her calf on April 15th.

The zoo asked the public to donate a minimum of $5 to help choose a name. Donations benefited the zoo and other conservation efforts. The top 10 names included Patch, Patches, Geo, and Unity. One of the final names was “Alyssa’s choice” which gave one of the zookeepers the opportunity to pick the name. “Alyssa’s choice” was the most voted for option, and Monday morning the calf’s name was announced on Good Morning America.

Alyssa and one of the other zookeepers chose the name “Tajiri” which means “hope” in Swahili. They’re calling him “Taj” as a nickname.

JUST IN: Tajiri! @AprilTheGiraffe's baby boy gets a name! Tajiri means 'hope' in Swahili ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QbMvJ3d1Mh — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 1, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.