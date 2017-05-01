Listen to Win Tickets to See ‘The Circle’

Listen nights to Britt Waters for your chance to win four run-of-engagement passes to see the new movie “The Circle.”

Mae Holland (Emma Watson) seizes the opportunity of a lifetime when she lands a job with the world’s most powerful technology and social media company. Encouraged by the company’s founder (Tom Hanks), Mae joins a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment and every decision she makes soon starts to affect the lives and futures of her friends, family and that of humanity.

Win and you will be automatically qualified to win a Samsung SmartCam!

Courtesy of STX Films

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES