Listen to Win Tickets to Zoofari 2017 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Calling food lovers of all species! 94.7 Fresh FM is once again proud to partner with the Friends of the National Zoo for Zoofari 2017 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Zoofari 2017. The National Zoo’s annual fundraising gala and Washington’s most delicious restaurant event comes to The Smithsonian’s National Zoo on May 18.

Enjoy more than 100 of the area’s finest restaurants at the Zoo for an evening of gourmet food, fine wines, animal demonstrations and conservation.

Tickets are on sale now, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of The Friends of the National Zoo