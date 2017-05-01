Now You Can Order a Mermaid Frappuccino at Starbucks

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company plans to capitalize on the success of the Unicorn Frappuccino by coming up with a series of novelty “Happy Hour” drinks over the next several months.

So far they haven’t announced the next drink sensation to sweep the nation, but baristas seem to be taking matters into their own hands.

Introducing the Mermaid Frappuccino!

Starbucks' Mermaid Frappuccino Is Here if You're Having Unicorn Frapp Withdrawal https://t.co/NpYtDrvVWm pic.twitter.com/xODu21KAcw — Stela Madison (@ChefStelaM) May 1, 2017

According to Cosmo, it’s vanilla bean based with blackberries and matcha powder.

“The purple and green Mermaid Frapp was created by Starbucks barista and blogger The Modern Barista, and it’s mostly made with vanilla bean, blended blackberries, and matcha powder. “While it resembles the Dragon Frappuccino, which is a Green Tea Frappuccino with vanilla-bean powder and berry cup swirls, the Mermaid Frapp actually has a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino base. “To order it, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with three scoops of blackberry inclusions (for a grande). Then, ask for a drizzle made with eight pumps of white mocha, three pumps of toasted coconut, and three scoops of matcha powder.”

It’s not officially on the menu yet, but there is definitely a demand for it.

petition: we need a mermaid frappuccino rt to sign — jessie luvs sky+soph (@jessiepaege) April 23, 2017

Other mythical creature frappuccinos I want to see: – Big Foot frappuccino

– Mermaid frappuccino

– Functioning democracy frappuccino — Lily Herman (@lkherman) April 29, 2017

Is a Mermaid Frappuccino too much to ask for? @Starbucks I mean your iconic mascot is a Mermaid. I'm just sayin! #MermaidFrappuccino pic.twitter.com/a4hR34Uddl — Ryan Sinclair (@NirvanaMonk116) April 27, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.