Royal Family Shares Photo of 2-Year-Old Princess Charlotte

May 1, 2017 8:55 AM
A new picture of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her second birthday on Tuesday, May 2.

gettyimages 675360942 Royal Family Shares Photo of 2 Year Old Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

The photograph was taken in April by her mother and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at the family’s home in Norfolk, England.

Kensington Palace tweeted, “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow.”

According to the BBC’s Peter Hunt, the pint-sized princess will be a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

It’s hard to believe little Charlotte is already two years old. Time flies when you’re a royal!

