Royal Family Shares Photo of 2-Year-Old Princess Charlotte

A new picture of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her second birthday on Tuesday, May 2.

The photograph was taken in April by her mother and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at the family’s home in Norfolk, England.

Kensington Palace tweeted, “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow.”

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

According to the BBC’s Peter Hunt, the pint-sized princess will be a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding later this month. pic.twitter.com/SNkR3lJEhU — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) May 1, 2017

It’s hard to believe little Charlotte is already two years old. Time flies when you’re a royal!

