Ryan Seacrest Joins ‘Live’ as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest is officially Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on “Live.”
Seacrest, who reigned as the host of widely popular singing competition “American Idol” for more than a decade, is joining “Live” after more than a year since Michael Strahan left the show.
“Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written.Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live and today is a very good day,” Ripa confirmed on the Monday morning show.
Ripa also thanked all her rotating co-hosts who filled the void for more than a year, and the fans who remained patient during the transition.
This adds another gig on a long-list for Seacrest.
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter