Ryan Seacrest Joins ‘Live’ as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host

May 1, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: kelly ripa, live, Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is officially Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on “Live.”

Seacrest, who reigned as the host of widely popular singing competition “American Idol” for more than a decade, is joining “Live” after more than a year since Michael Strahan left the show.

“Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written.Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live and today is a very good day,” Ripa confirmed on the Monday morning show.

Ripa also thanked all her rotating co-hosts who filled the void for more than a year, and the fans who remained patient during the transition.

This adds another gig on a long-list for Seacrest.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live