Ryan Seacrest Joins ‘Live’ as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest is officially Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on “Live.”

So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2017

Seacrest, who reigned as the host of widely popular singing competition “American Idol” for more than a decade, is joining “Live” after more than a year since Michael Strahan left the show.

“Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written.Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live and today is a very good day,” Ripa confirmed on the Monday morning show.

Ripa also thanked all her rotating co-hosts who filled the void for more than a year, and the fans who remained patient during the transition.

This adds another gig on a long-list for Seacrest.

