Zayn Malik showed up at his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s place in New York City in a wheelchair on Saturday¬†and fans went nuts… But his rep told ET that he’s fine, he is just recovering from a minor foot injury.

Zayn Malik was spotted using a wheelchair after mysteriously hurting his foot https://t.co/zJnkH92y5J pic.twitter.com/HdMTBqH94d — Page Six (@PageSix) April 30, 2017

He’s apparently on the mend as he was seen this morning walking without issue.

Zayn Malik looks on the mend as he steps out without wheelchair after mystery foot injury https://t.co/gFVLdZWC8d — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 1, 2017

Zayn Malik's fans are SERIOUSLY confused over his wheelchair… https://t.co/6s7hQuxAsF — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) May 1, 2017

