DC Ranked One Of Top Mosquito Cities In US

If you’ve ever felt like there are a lot of mosquitoes around here, you’re right.

Orkin just released their list of the top mosquito cities and Washington, DC is number two. Atlanta is first, Chicago third.

The list is based on the areas with the most customers serviced from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

Here’s the top 10 list.

Atlanta Washington, D.C. (+1) Chicago (-1) New York (+1) Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8) Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Houston (+5) Detroit (-4) Charlotte, N.C. (-1) Nashville, Tenn. (-3)

Get the full list and tips for eliminating mosquitoes at Orkin.com.

