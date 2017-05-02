Here’s the Unusual Name of Liam Payne’s Newborn Son

Former One Direction member Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole have named their five-week old son Bear, according to The Sun.

Bear will take his dad’s surname, Payne.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on March 22.

Liam took to Instagram with a loving message about fatherhood.

