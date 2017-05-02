Here’s the Unusual Name of Liam Payne’s Newborn Son

Former One Direction member Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole have named their five-week old son Bear, according to The Sun.
Bear will take his dad’s surname, Payne.
The couple welcomed their baby boy on March 22.
Liam took to Instagram with a loving message about fatherhood.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter