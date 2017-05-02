The Starbucks Frappuccino That Tastes Like a Thin Mint Is Here

Starbucks promised a new line of frappuccinos for spring and they’re delivering starting today.

Introducing the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino!

Fresh from the midnight mint patch. #MidnightMintMochaFrappuccino is here. pic.twitter.com/h6bQ0asQSl — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 2, 2017

One part minty.

One part mocha-y.

All parts yum.

The new #MidnightMintMochaFrappuccino is here! pic.twitter.com/riu6bb0q7f — Frappuccino (@frappuccino) May 2, 2017

A Cosmo writer just tried it and she said it was so good she had to have someone else taste it just to make sure it wasn’t wishful thinking.

“When I gave the Midnight Mint Mocha a try, it was so damn good that I had to ask someone else to try it to confirm it wasn’t wishful thinking. “The drink tastes like someone stole the box of Thin Mints I have stashed away in my kitchen cabinet and made a Frappuccino out of it. Which, as it turns out, is a brilliant idea.”

So it’s definitely for mint lovers. I’m going to be totally honest here… I don’t like mint. I don’t eat thin mints or mint chocolate chip ice cream, so I won’t even bother trying it. But that just means there will be more Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino madness for you!

PS – I will, however, probably try the Mermaid Frappuccino which isn’t officially on the menu but baristas everywhere are making it anyway.

