Airline Passenger Fight Caught on Video

I’m supposed to fly to Florida at some point this summer and I’m a little nervous because so many crazy things keep happening on planes!

The latest incident occurred Monday night on an L.A. bound flight from Tokyo. As passengers were boarding, one man started throwing punches at another man who was seated behind him. According to the witness who shot the video, it’s not clear what provoked the fight.

Video captures fistfight on Los Angeles-bound flight after a passenger became enraged and began throwing punches https://t.co/23fbE86RiO pic.twitter.com/ia73YwDR60 — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

As of now and after speaking with the other passengers the motive for why he did this is still UNKNOWN. None of us have any idea why at all. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

The video ended when I stepped in & confronted the man in the red shirt. I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down n left. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

According to CNN, All Nippon Airways apologized to customers and said the passenger was detained and did not fly.

