Airline Passenger Fight Caught on Video

I’m supposed to fly to Florida at some point this summer and I’m a little nervous because so many crazy things keep happening on planes!
The latest incident occurred Monday night on an L.A. bound flight from Tokyo. As passengers were boarding, one man started throwing punches at another man who was seated behind him. According to the witness who shot the video, it’s not clear what provoked the fight.
According to CNN, All Nippon Airways apologized to customers and said the passenger was detained and did not fly.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.