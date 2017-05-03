Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Quit Drinking Since Divorce

Brad Pitt is on the cover of GQ Style’s Summer 2017 issue, and the interview within offers a glimpse of the movie star’s life following his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In the revealing interview, Pitt shares that he recently started therapy. “I love it, I love it,’ he says.

Pitt also says he’s given up alcohol. “I was boozing too much,” the “Allied” star told GQ. “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

“Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” he added.

Pitt says he’s been sober because he simply doesn’t “want to live that way anymore.”

The actor doesn’t speak about his divorce much in the interview, but he does say he crashed on the floor at a friend’s place in Santa Monica after the split.

See the various covers of the actor in various U.S. National Parks below.

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [📸 @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

