Paramore Debut New Single ‘Told You So’

May 3, 2017 12:41 PM
 By Abby Hassler

Paramore just released their latest single “Told You So” off their upcoming album, After Laughter, which is slated for release May 12.

The danceable pop-rock song arrived with a colorful video directed by Aaron Joseph and Paramore’s own Zac Farro. Starting off in a room alone looking longingly out the window, fans find Hayley Williams soon joining her bandmates in a vintage Mercedes driving around dressed in classic French apparel while playing their instruments.

Check out the band’s new earworm below.

