See Brad Pitt’s Three Stunning GQ Style Covers

Brad Pitt is looking pretty fine for 53 years old… So fine that GQ Style decided to do three different magazine covers with him this month.
The first is my personal favorite… those blue eyes!
They photographed him at three national parks.
He talked about his divorce and called it “self-inflicted.”
He also said he’s been sober for 6 months but before that he can’t remember a day since college that he wasn’t drinking or having “a spliff.” He also said he’s been seeing a therapist and he’s happy to be done with booze and weed.
Read the full article here.
