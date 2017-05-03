See Brad Pitt’s Three Stunning GQ Style Covers

Brad Pitt is looking pretty fine for 53 years old… So fine that GQ Style decided to do three different magazine covers with him this month.

The first is my personal favorite… those blue eyes!

Brad Pitt covers the summer issue of GQ Style https://t.co/BJL1neUxfB pic.twitter.com/IZpmIlMVtd — GQ Style (@GQStyle) May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt's new GQ shoot confirms the fact that he is indeed Benjamin Button pic.twitter.com/asmR8fGY5Q — hannah (@Hannnahchilders) May 3, 2017

They photographed him at three national parks.

He talked about his divorce and called it “self-inflicted.”

He also said he’s been sober for 6 months but before that he can’t remember a day since college that he wasn’t drinking or having “a spliff.” He also said he’s been seeing a therapist and he’s happy to be done with booze and weed.

Brad Pitt for GQ giving me life pic.twitter.com/O6ECM5oUSP — nikki ruiz (@nikkimiruiz) May 3, 2017

Read the full article here.

