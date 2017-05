The third and final Fifty Shades movie, Fifty Shades Freed, won’t be in theaters until Valentine’s Day next year, but a new teaser has just been released.

If you like Jamie Dornan’s abs, you’ll enjoy it.

You’re welcome.



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.