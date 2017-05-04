Casey Anthony Photographed Holding a Baby

Casey Anthony is reportedly bored with her life and spends most of her time sitting at home watching movies and playing around on the internet. According to People, she is now more isolated than ever and thinks her life is “aimless.”

She recently took a break from that monotony and went out to lunch and was photographed holding a baby.

Casey Anthony Photographed with Baby in Her Arms (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/obOHX9kUWO via @TMZ — Lisa Lynn (@lisalm66) May 4, 2017

TMZ says the baby is the grandson of an NBC producer who has befriended Casey. NBC has tried for years to get an exclusive interview with her but so far it hasn’t happened. She was expected to make some serious cash by eventually doing a tell-all with a network, but she ended up talking to the Associated Press for free in March.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.