PIC: Scott Baio Joins ‘Happy Days’ Cast for Erin Moran Memorial

Scott Baio seriously put his foot in his mouth after his “Happy Days” costar Erin Moran passed away a few weeks ago. He went on a radio show and coldly stated that if you do drugs, you’re going to die, referring to Erin’s lifelong battle with substance abuse. Hours later it was revealed that she actually passed away due to complications of stage 4 cancer.

Scott apologized, but Erin’s brother Tony wasn’t very forgiving.

#scottbaio. Get on your knees and pray I never run into you. — tony moran (@tmoran_mmyers78) April 25, 2017

Clarification Over 30yrs ago My lil sis dumped baio after brief fling he never got over it I was there hence his resentment unreal lil girl — tony moran (@tmoran_mmyers78) April 28, 2017

Tony also posted this clip of Erin talking about why she broke up with Scott…

My lil Sis. Classic Erin! Now THIS is FUNNY!https://t.co/8JtGeEpumn — tony moran (@tmoran_mmyers78) May 3, 2017

While Scott’s comments about her drug use were insensitive, he also expressed his condolences and deep sadness over her death. He pointed out on his Facebook page that even Erin’s brother told the media he initially thought she had died from a heart attack due to her years of drug abuse. Here is one of Scott’s statements.

Saturday, April 22nd around 3:30 PM my wife received a text message saying Erin Moran had died. I couldn’t believe it. NO PRESS OR MEDIA HAD REPORTED THIS. I thought it may be a hoax. Shortly after that TMZ reported this to be true, along with every other news outlet to follow. I was sad, in disbelief, sick to my stomach, and in complete shock. Sunday, April 23rd I sat in my office, collected my thoughts to post a statement. I wanted to remember all the best, my most fondest times with Erin. I was still trying to process this loss.

Later that evening, the Internet and television stations were blasting headlines “Erin Moran died due to a heroine overdose “. This made me very upset and angry. This is one of my worse fears for her, or anyone else. Especially in this business. I was on an emotional rollercoaster. I hadn’t slept well since the news of her passing. Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it.

THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER. Now it seems every news outlet & tabloid wants to paint a different picture of me and of what really happened. They’re stating that I’m saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of “Fake News”. This is crazy. I’m also trying to process this loss. Erin was my very first real girlfriend. My wife and Erin contacted each other and spoke often for over a decade. I even had her on my reality show years ago. I DID reach out to her over a span of 30 years. Please stop assuming the worse in me. I’m a compassionate person. I’m very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer. I don’t see people going after or attacking every network that said it was a drug overdose. I’ve openly stated my truths.

I’m done.

Anyway, the cast of Happy Days got together yesterday to remember her. Noticeably absent is Henry Winkler who was not able to attend because he’s on tour promoting his new children’s book.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.