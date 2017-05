Mama June is down to 137 pounds and she just showed off her new figure by doing a Baywatch bathing suit shoot.

Mama June celebrated her weight loss with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot. https://t.co/kibs1w7ceg pic.twitter.com/LSFJikF4eJ — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

Wow! She looks great. Good for her. Losing weight is not easy… Working out and resisting bad foods is so hard!! I know because I fail at it every day.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.