Kendall Jenner Covers Vogue India, Receives Backlash, Again

Kendall Jenner was just at the center of a controversy last month when she appeared in a Pepsi commercial that critics believed commercialized the struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, Jenner’s collaboration with Vogue India has landed her and the publication in hot water.

Vogue India had Jenner cover their magazine for its 10th anniversary issue. Many people wondered why an Indian model didn’t appear on the cover instead of Jenner, a white American.

The internet is letting Vogue and Jenner have it.

Indian models VS what Vogue India chooses pic.twitter.com/bCkkNxfJeK — shweta (@wwahaIfbun) May 3, 2017

Kendall Jenner is on the 10 yr anniversary cover of Vogue India. The few opps brown women have to shine are given to white women I'm tiredt pic.twitter.com/D0NoyJeemG — eemi (@eemanabbasi) May 3, 2017

Did all the 1.2 billion Indians die that they put her on the cover #vogueindia pic.twitter.com/HkZH4m0uFF — Fatima Siddiqua (@fsiddiqua26) May 4, 2017

Vogue Arab first cover is Gigi Hadid while Vogue India 10th anniversary issue cover is Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/hszupiPZ3v — joe (@glowzen) May 4, 2017

Let me guess, she had no idea that this would be offensive to people and Vogue India will apologize for making her a victim again? https://t.co/PXD14s88H6 — Shahem📍 (@pettyblackboy) May 4, 2017

Kendall jenner on the cover of vogue india is like eating dhaal with Kingsmill whole grain white bread, just doesn't make sense — Son of Genghis (@sssaqaw) May 3, 2017

I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that should've got it. pic.twitter.com/GvVp0jxazq — M.🥀 (@MEENAVOGUEE) May 3, 2017

Why is an American modelling for vogue India? Is there a shortage of Indians or? https://t.co/McyIPbxkNY — Mads (@deafMarcus) May 3, 2017

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter