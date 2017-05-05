Kendall Jenner Covers Vogue India, Receives Backlash, Again

Kendall Jenner was just at the center of a controversy last month when she appeared in a Pepsi commercial that critics believed commercialized the struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Now, Jenner’s collaboration with Vogue India has landed her and the publication in hot water.
Vogue India had Jenner cover their magazine for its 10th anniversary issue. Many people wondered why an Indian model didn’t appear on the cover instead of Jenner, a white American.
Kicking off our 10th anniversary celebrations: @mariotestino guest edits the May issue starring supermodel @KendallJenner shot in India #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia Photographed by: @mariotestino. Styled by: #Sarajanehoare Hair by: @hairbychristiaan. Make-up: @thevalgarland. Kendall’s agency: The Society. Set design: @tomotattle. Location: Hotel Samode Palace, Jaipur. Thanks: Samode Bagh. Production: @MarioTestinoPlus. Local production: #mithikasinghagaekwad and @yogigaekwad. Photo assistants: Karan Takulia and Vijit Gupta. Videographer's assistant: Vishal Jain. Set assistant: Divyaratna Singh
The internet is letting Vogue and Jenner have it.
