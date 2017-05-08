Caffeinated Bagels Are Now A Thing

Because coffee and a regular bagel just don’t provide enough caffeine in the morning, Einstein Bros. just introduced caffeinated bagels. They’re called Espresso Buzz Bagels. They have about 32mg of caffeine compared to 95mg in a cup of coffee, but the taste is very strong.

The staff at People Food just tried them and they didn’t seem to be too impressed.

Caffeinated bagels are a thing and they want to replace your morning coffee https://t.co/pdUg6AgNfs pic.twitter.com/WagW9CTMvA — PEOPLE Food (@PeopleFood) May 8, 2017

“It tastes like I just ate a mouthful of coffee grains,” said one reporter, while another didn’t like the after taste.

To celebrate the launch, Einstein Bros. is offering a free Espresso Buzz Bagel to nurses who are wearing scrubs or show an ID on May 11th… National Nurses Week is May 6-12.

I love bagels and I love coffee but I think I’m going to skip this one. I would rather eat a bread flavored bagel with a ton of butter on it than one that tastes like coffee grinds.

