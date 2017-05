Chrissy Metz rocked a red latex dress at the MTV Movie Awards last night.

Apparently some people didn’t like it.

She took to Twitter to let them know she doesn’t really care what they think.

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

I actually looked for some of the negative comments but I found nothing but love…

@ChrissyMetz I am a woman of size. I don't have the confidence to wear a dress like that. I am so glad you do! Keep loving yourself! — Jayeldub (@Jayeldub13) May 8, 2017

@ChrissyMetz You looked amazing tonight! Your dress choices were spot on and I feel more confident each time I see you on a red carpet! Thank u 💖 — Debbie Hovey (@debster619) May 8, 2017

@ChrissyMetz You are so inspiring! Standing strong against such negativity. News flash, people, she's BEAUTIFUL. ❤️❤️❤️ — Melanie Hampton (@hamptonm74) May 8, 2017

This just makes me miss “This Is Us” can’t wait for it to be back!

