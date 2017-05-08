Dove’s ‘Real Beauty Bottles’ Meant to Look Like Different Body Types

Dove has released a limited-edition line of body wash bottles in the U.K. meant to match different body types.

The collection of six bottles, created by agency Ogilvy London, is part of Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign.

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type https://t.co/hoA374lJbZ pic.twitter.com/6wPyU93G6S — Fast Company (@FastCompany) May 8, 2017

Dove said in a statement, “Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind–just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that. Recent research from the Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report revealed that one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way. Thankfully, many women are fighting with us to spread beauty confidence.”

The campaign missed the mark with some people, however, who expressed confusion and cracked jokes on Twitter.

But why are all of the bottles still white NOT WOKE ENOUGH, CAPITALISMhttps://t.co/EG0O5tpV26 — nom (@nomchompsky) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove These are only realistic body types for The Muses from Hercules… pic.twitter.com/xTEC1vMmB1 — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove I thought this was an urban legend. How about @Dove turning the bottles upside down so that all of the product can come out? — Alexia Hudson-Ward (@alexiahudson) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove So if CVS is out of "skinny bitch" bottles am I not going to be able to get clean? Not sure how this works. — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) May 8, 2017

dove pls

why u do this dove pic.twitter.com/9NxQWcVLGm — darth:™ (@darth) May 8, 2017

thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017

Unless they're made of the flesh and bones of the women who failed to surrender to the demands to smile more of the last Dove campaign, pass https://t.co/RqblaJ6S6g — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) May 8, 2017

