Dove’s ‘Real Beauty Bottles’ Meant to Look Like Different Body Types

Dove has released a limited-edition line of body wash bottles in the U.K. meant to match different body types.
The collection of six bottles, created by agency Ogilvy London, is part of Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign.
Dove said in a statement, “Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind–just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that. Recent research from the Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report revealed that one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way. Thankfully, many women are fighting with us to spread beauty confidence.”
The campaign missed the mark with some people, however, who expressed confusion and cracked jokes on Twitter.
h/t Fast Company
