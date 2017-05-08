Listen Mornings to Win Tickets to the 2017 Phillips Collection Gala

May 8, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: The Phillips Collection Gala, The Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:35 a.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Phillips Collection’s 2017 Contemporaries Bash: Berlin Underground on May 19 at Dock 5 at Union Market.

Inspired by Berlin’s pulsing underground nightlife, this year’s Contemporaries Bash includes an outdoor biergarten, German street food, dancing, photo booths, an interactive installation by a Berlin artist and more.

The event benefits the museum’s award-winning education programs.

Courtesy of The Phillips Collection.

