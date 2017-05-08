Madonna Posts Nude Selfies on Instagram

Madonna is 58 years old now but that’s not stopping her from being Madonna.

She just posted a nude selfie on Instagram.

You can click on the little arrow on the photo below to see the other one. It’s not really NSFW since you can’t actually see anything… In fact I had to really look at it to figure out what part of her body I’m actually looking at.

Gold 💛 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 6, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

She looks good for 58… right?

