Photos: Cara Delevingne Sports Bald Hairdo, Head Tattoo at MTV Awards

Cara Delevingne shaved her head for a movie role last week and showed up to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in California on Sunday with that same hairdo and a new tattoo.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
She rocked a chic black dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Model Cara Delevingne attends the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Amber Rose is no longer the only bald blonde hottie in Hollywood now. The two slayed together at the awards, so there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood over the hairdo.
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Amber Rose attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images For MTV)
