Photos: Cara Delevingne Sports Bald Hairdo, Head Tattoo at MTV Awards

Cara Delevingne shaved her head for a movie role last week and showed up to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in California on Sunday with that same hairdo and a new tattoo.



She rocked a chic black dress.

Amber Rose is no longer the only bald blonde hottie in Hollywood now. The two slayed together at the awards, so there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood over the hairdo.

