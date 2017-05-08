Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Go to AT&T’s Best of Washington Party

May 8, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Best Of Washington, Can't Beat Kelly, The Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. this week for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to the AT&T Best of Washington party!

Kick off your summer with Washingtonian magazine at Best of Washington 2017 on June 1 at the National Building Museum. Enjoy food and cocktails from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants.

A portion of ticket proceeds and all funds from the silent auction will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Courtesy of Washingtonian Magazine

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

