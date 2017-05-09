Amazon Will Open a Physical Bookstore in D.C.

Amazon plans to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore in the District, Washington Post reports.

The new Amazon Books location is part of a nationwide push into physical retailing from the e-commerce behemoth.

The company has leased a storefront at 3040 M St. NW in Georgetown, which previously housed Barneys New York, according to Steven Roth, the chief executive of Vornado Realty Trust.

Amazon already has bookstores in places like San Diego, Portland, Oregon, and the company’s hometown of Seattle.

