Amazon Will Open a Physical Bookstore in D.C.

May 9, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, books

Amazon plans to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore in the District, Washington Post reports.

The new Amazon Books location is part of a nationwide push into physical retailing from the e-commerce behemoth.

The company has leased a storefront at 3040 M St. NW in Georgetown, which previously housed Barneys New York, according to Steven Roth, the chief executive of Vornado Realty Trust.

Amazon already has bookstores in places like San Diego, Portland, Oregon, and the company’s hometown of Seattle.

Read more at The Washington Post.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live