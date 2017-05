ABC confirmed Tuesday morning that they’ve picked up American Idol for a 2018 reboot.

Based on Twitter reactions I hope they don’t regret their decision…

ABC a few years ago: American Idol has had an incredible run, but its time to say goodbye. ABC today: jk lol American Idol again in 2018 — Austin Gravley (@gravley_austin) May 9, 2017

LET AMERICAN IDOL DIE ALREADY!!!! — Kachel Kardashian (@sambasagar) May 9, 2017

ABC: we are reviving American Idol Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Twbna3SwmZ — Zachary Keagle (@keagster1) May 9, 2017

ABC: AMERICAN IDOL IS COMING BACK! Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/8uAVcq7VAG — Young Walt Disney (@BrosstyMusic) May 9, 2017

I feel like this has to be said: Nobody asked for #AmericanIdol back. Nobody. — Nick Hogan (@nickyahogan) May 9, 2017

Well, at least there’s one person who will be tuning in.

#ABC @ABC has picked up #AmericanIdol and it will be BACK! I cried buckets when the last finale ended-even saved those last shows in my dvr pic.twitter.com/l8trsx6vnv — Cheryl St.John (@_CherylStJohn_) May 9, 2017

Are you excited about the American Idol reboot?

[poll-daddy poll=9743010]

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.