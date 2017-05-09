‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller is Going to Prison

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller was just sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

She was charged with 20 counts of fraud for attempting to hide $755,000 in earnings in a secret bank account when she filed for bankruptcy. She was also caught smuggling $120,000 into the United States from Australia.

She asked the judge for leniency and was hoping for probation because she is a first time offender. She could have been sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined up to $5 million. The judge decided on a year and a day behind bars and she has to pay a $160,000 fine. She will be on probation for 2 years when she gets out.

Via GossipCop.



