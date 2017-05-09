Harry Styles Reportedly Dating Food Blogger Tess Ward

May 9, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Harry Styles, Tess Ward

Harry Styles is enjoying some serious solo success with his tour selling out in seconds and his new song “Sign of the Times” moving up the charts… But he’s not going solo in his personal life, according to multiple sources.

Harry was photographed texting and driving over the weekend with food blogger Tess Ward in the passenger seat.

She was also spotted recently wearing his red silk Gucci shirt.

We’ll see how this plays out…

 
