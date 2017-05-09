Harry Styles Reportedly Dating Food Blogger Tess Ward

Harry Styles is enjoying some serious solo success with his tour selling out in seconds and his new song “Sign of the Times” moving up the charts… But he’s not going solo in his personal life, according to multiple sources.

Harry was photographed texting and driving over the weekend with food blogger Tess Ward in the passenger seat.

Harry Styles risks £200 fine as he's spotted using his mobile phone behind the wheel in London https://t.co/JTP2fBQFOG pic.twitter.com/aroyvkvnba — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 8, 2017

She was also spotted recently wearing his red silk Gucci shirt.

@Harry_Styles good job hitting up Tess Ward man, she's cute af pic.twitter.com/Fa0toFHHVv — Julia (@kutharrystyles) May 8, 2017

We’ll see how this plays out…



