Read the Emotional Letter Channing Tatum Wrote for His Daughter

Channing Tatum has penned a touching letter for his daughter, Everly, and it might just win him father of the year.
Cosmopolitan invited the actor to write something for the magazine in honor of the debut of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, and he dedicated the article to his daughter Everly.
Tatum opens up about meeting his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum — whose “radical authenticity” made him fall in love — and his hopes for Everly.
“I don’t want her looking to the outside world for answers,” Tatum writes.
“My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.”
He wants his daughter to “not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it.”
Read the full letter, which appears in Cosmo’s June 2017 issue, here.
I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today –" The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh" there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!
