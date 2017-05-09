Read the Emotional Letter Channing Tatum Wrote for His Daughter

Channing Tatum has penned a touching letter for his daughter, Everly, and it might just win him father of the year.

Cosmopolitan invited the actor to write something for the magazine in honor of the debut of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, and he dedicated the article to his daughter Everly.

Onesies pimp walk A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 2:03am PST

Tatum opens up about meeting his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum — whose “radical authenticity” made him fall in love — and his hopes for Everly.

“I don’t want her looking to the outside world for answers,” Tatum writes.

“My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.”

He wants his daughter to “not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it.”

Read the full letter, which appears in Cosmo’s June 2017 issue, here.

