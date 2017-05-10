I don’t know about you, but my 4 year old son is currently obsessed with Disney Junior’s PJ Masks. I got home from work last night and he ran into the kitchen to ask me if I wanted to play PJ Masks. I told him I needed to get dinner started and he pleaded with me and told me I should play with him and he’ll even let me be Owlette…

Needless to say, we are very excited about this news:

The PJ Masks Live tour is coming soon!

Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room Presents have announced that PJ MASKS LIVE!, a brand-new, fully-immersive musical production, will take to the stage, touring across North America. Kicking off in September 2017, the live show is based on eOne’s top-rated animated TV series, which airs daily on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and the Baddies will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, familiar and original music, acrobatics, and immersive interactivity.

The exact dates are set to be released next week (May 15th) and the tour will kick off in September.

We’ll update this post as soon as they’re released. You can also go to PJMasksLive.com to sign up for an email alert and follow the PJ Masks Live Facebook page.

Press release via The Rock Father.

