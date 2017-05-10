Woman Says United Airlines Crew Made Her Pee in a Cup

A Kansas City mom took to Facebook on Saturday to share the story of her United Airlines nightmare.

She says that on the same day a passenger was dragged off a different United flight, she was forced to pee in a cup by the crew.

She told them that she had an overactive bladder and really needed to use the restroom or she would have to pee in a cup. They handed her a cup!

The “fasten seat belt” sign was on, but if you’ve ever been on a plane you know that unless it is extremely bumpy they will usually let you get up to pee if you really have to go. I’ve done it!

Anyway, here’s her story.

She also went on the local news to talk about it. The story is just now starting to go viral.



