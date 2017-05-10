WWE Stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Baby Girl

May 10, 2017 6:36 PM
WWE has its first baby Bella!

Wrestling stars Brie Bella, 33, and Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child on Monday, — a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson, according to E! News.

Brie gave birth to a healthy 8-pound, 10-ounce baby at 11:58 p.m. on May 9, more than a week after her due date.

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” Brie told E! News.

See photos of the pregnant Brie below.

So happy my sister is in town!!! Finally!!!

Our sweet little Birdie is testing our patience 😊 #40weekspregnant #duedate #birdiejoedanielson #april30th

