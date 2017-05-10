WWE Stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Baby Girl

WWE has its first baby Bella!

Wrestling stars Brie Bella, 33, and Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child on Monday, — a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson, according to E! News.

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan have welcomed Birdie to the world! Brie gave birth to her daughter on May 9 at 11:58 p.m.: https://t.co/EdEzvMmrBG pic.twitter.com/6eyZz4biyT — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2017

Brie gave birth to a healthy 8-pound, 10-ounce baby at 11:58 p.m. on May 9, more than a week after her due date.

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” Brie told E! News.

See photos of the pregnant Brie below.

So happy my sister is in town!!! Finally!!! A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Our sweet little Birdie is testing our patience 😊 #40weekspregnant #duedate #birdiejoedanielson #april30th A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

What a throwback!! Almost 7 yrs ago!! Who would of thought these two were going to get married and bring a baby into the world together!!! #tbt #braniel #briebella #danielbryan #repostpic #wwe A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

