Apparently Used Crocs Are “In” This Season

According to the consignment website thredUp, used Crocs are totally “in” right now.

Karen Clark, director of marketing and communications for thredUp, told Yahoo Style that they were surprised to see Crocs so high on the list.

A whopping 97 percent of Crocs inventory sells within three months of being listed, which is 58 percent faster than items typically sell on the website.

Even more interesting, the majority of Crocs sales are to people in the DMV!

The shoe — which lists for an average price of $11 on the thredUP site and retails normally for more than triple — is most popular in Brooklyn, N.Y.; the District of Columbia; and Alexandria, Va., according to purchases made over the past six months on thredUP.

So… will you be wearing Crocs this summer?