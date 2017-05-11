Introducing Cinnamon Flavored Pepsi

May 11, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, food, Food and Drink, Pepsi

Pepsi is jumping on the “let’s flavor our product like something exciting” bandwagon again…

Introducing “Pepsi Fire” in a bright orange can.

According to BuzzFeed, this is just the latest in a series of creative Pepsi flavors, including Pepsi Holiday Spice, Pepsi Mojito, and Pepsi Strawberry Burst.

I will say the same thing about Pepsi that I say about Oreos: I’ll stick with the original.

Besides, if I want a whole bunch of cinnamon flavored calories, I will go to Cinnabon and stuff my face with a sweet gooey icing-topped cinnamon roll.

 

More from Dana
