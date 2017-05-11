Steve Harvey Orders Staff Not to Approach Him in Leaked Email

Steve Harvey recently signed a deal with NBC for a new talk show and he is moving production from Chicago to Los Angeles.

According to RadarOnline.com, several employees were hoping for the opportunity to relocate and work on the new show, but they claim they weren’t given the opportunity.

Just one day before production on the Chicago set ended, an email allegedly sent to staff from Steve at the beginning of the season was obtained by entertainment blogger Robert Feder.

In the email, Steve informed staff that if they went to his dressing room or approached him they would be removed by security.

“There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.” “Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.”

Here is the full email.

This email that Steve Harvey sent to his staff……https://t.co/GGsIow0Z3i pic.twitter.com/34l3SX4NEo — Yashar (@yashar) May 10, 2017

What do you think? Is this wrong? Or do you think maybe celebrities have to get a little nasty sometimes in order to have some space and privacy?

