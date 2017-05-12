Does This Picture Prove Kylie Jenner Has Breast Implants?

Kylie Jenner just did a “Barbie Girl” themed photo shoot for Flaunt Magazine and one of the photos seems to reveal what many have long suspected – she has breast implants.

She denied getting lip fillers for years and finally admitted to it in 2015.

So is she coming clean about some other plastic surgery now too?

You can see what looks like a scar under her arm in this photo captioned “life in plastic it’s fantastic.”

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 11, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Via Harper’s Bazaar.

