Does This Picture Prove Kylie Jenner Has Breast Implants?

May 12, 2017 10:52 AM
Kylie Jenner just did a “Barbie Girl” themed photo shoot for Flaunt Magazine and one of the photos seems to reveal what many have long suspected – she has breast implants.

She denied getting lip fillers for years and finally admitted to it in 2015.

So is she coming clean about some other plastic surgery now too?

You can see what looks like a scar under her arm in this photo captioned “life in plastic it’s fantastic.”

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Via Harper’s Bazaar.

 

 

