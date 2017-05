Melissa McCarthy just took herĀ Sean Spicer impression to the street in New York City.

Melissa McCarthy has the Sean Spicer podium on 58th Street right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/RO6GJExpkA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

Video: Melissa McCarthy spotted rolling down Manhattan street as Sean Spicer. https://t.co/0U6VAOZKIj pic.twitter.com/vYnst4pqi2 — DCist (@DCist) May 12, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.