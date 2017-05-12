WATCH: Man Gets Denied, Friend Zoned on Kiss Cam

May 12, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Kiss Cam

It’s tough getting friend zoned under any circumstance, but getting friend zoned in front of a packed stadium is another level of rough.

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets were facing off for Game 6 of their series Thursday night at Houston’s Toyota Center when the kiss cam starting circulating the crowd.

The poor fella goes in for a kiss and the woman turns her head at the last second. She also straight giggle before he even went for the kiss. Oof.

Can’t knock him for trying!

