Win Advanced Screening Passes to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

May 13, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Johnny Depp, pirates of the caribbean

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the advance screening of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – May 22 at the Regal Majestic in Downtown Silver Spring.

The movie stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham and Geoffrey Rush.

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British navy.

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” hits theaters nationwide on May 26, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Disney

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live