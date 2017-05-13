Win Advanced Screening Passes to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the advance screening of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – May 22 at the Regal Majestic in Downtown Silver Spring.

The movie stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham and Geoffrey Rush.

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British navy.

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” hits theaters nationwide on May 26, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Disney