RECIPE: Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

May 15, 2017 10:40 AM
Do your kids like those little mini muffin packs? My son Rocco loves them… but we call them “crazy muffins” because I swear the processed junk in them makes him go nuts!

I found this recipe on Pinterest a while back and whenever our bananas start to get soft we whip up a batch of these.

Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Preheat oven to 350.

1 stick butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
3 mashed bananas
1/4 cup milk
2 cups flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
2 cups chocolate chips or mini chocolate chips

Cream butter and sugar
Add eggs, stir
Add bananas and milk, stir
Add dry ingredients, stir
Add chocolate chips, stir

Spray or grease mini muffin tins

Fill muffin tins about 2/3 of the way with batter.

Bake 12-15 minutes at 350 until edges turn golden brown

Enjoy!!

