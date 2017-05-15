Barron Trump Will Go to St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, will attend the private school St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, NBC 4 reports.

The 11-year-old attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City. Barron has been living in Trump Tower with his mother, but he’s expected to move to D.C. this summer, according to the Washington Post.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family.”

The elite private school’s tuition runs about $40,000 a year, and class sizes are usually 11 to 13 students.

