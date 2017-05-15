Eat These 14 Foods If You Want a Flat Stomach

According to Marie Claire, these are the top 14 foods you should be eating if you want a flat stomach.
I eat several of them. The problem is I also eat Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies every day at work too!
Anyway, here is the list.
Green vegetables like broccoli, green beans, and kale
Wholemeal bread
Healthy fats from olive oil, avocado, and nuts
Fish
Cinnamon
Eggs
Celery
Walnuts
Probiotics
Herbs
Asparagus
Fennel
Oats
Lemon
Read more at Marie Claire.
