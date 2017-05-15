Eat These 14 Foods If You Want a Flat Stomach

According to Marie Claire, these are the top 14 foods you should be eating if you want a flat stomach.

I eat several of them. The problem is I also eat Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies every day at work too!

Anyway, here is the list.

Green vegetables like broccoli, green beans, and kale

Wholemeal bread

Healthy fats from olive oil, avocado, and nuts

Fish

Cinnamon

Eggs

Celery

Walnuts

Probiotics

Herbs

Asparagus

Fennel

Oats

Lemon

Read more at Marie Claire.

