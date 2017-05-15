Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Baby Wipes Recalled

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is having yet another issue with one of it’s products.

This time it’s the baby wipes. They’ve been recalled due to concerns about mold contamination.

From their official website:

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Wipes. This product is distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations: 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540 Please note that wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set. Certain lots of these Wipes are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of mold. We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable. Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product.

Via People.

