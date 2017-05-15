Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough Crowned Miss USA

Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 during Sunday night’s 2017 Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas.

Relive the moment when dreams became reality. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/O0vU1FRYAB — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Miss USA 2016 (and former Miss D.C.) Deshauna Barber awarded the crown to McCullough, a 25-year-old scientist who works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She was born in Italy and raised in Virginia Beach, the Washington Post reports.

Related: Deshauna Barber on Mastering the Military and Miss USA (Watch)

McCullough beat out runner-up, Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, and the third-place finisher, Miss Minnesota, Meridith Gould.

Deshauna honors her mothers as she takes her final walk as #MissUSA. pic.twitter.com/KBqnUk2qIy — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Deshauna Barber does her final walk in her natural hair as a tribute to her mother, who died this year. So touching. #MissUSA — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) May 15, 2017

USA, meet your Top 3: DC, New Jersey and Minnesota. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/iUHjfy3RjL — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Back to back, queen to queen. DC is your #MissUSA 2017. pic.twitter.com/9NDY48ms4P — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

"Everything has just been so surreal." We're backstage with your new #MissUSA. pic.twitter.com/eXq0jT1sfX — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Miss USA’s Q&A portion required contestants to offer their opinions on certain hot topics, and Miss D.C’s responses proved controversial.

McCullough was called out on social media for her response to the question: “Do you think affordable health-care for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege and why?”

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough answered. “As a government employee, I am granted health-care. And I see firsthand that for one to have health-care, you need to have jobs. So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunities to have health-care as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

She was also asked, “What do you consider feminism to be, and do you consider yourself a feminist?”

McCullough responded, “I’d like to lately transpose the word feminism to equalism. I don’t really want to consider myself — try not to consider myself like this die-hard, you know, like, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about men.’ But one thing I’m gonna say, though, is women, we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace.”

“And I say firsthand: I have witnessed the impact that women have in leadership in the medical sciences, as well as just in the office environment,” she added. “So as Miss USA, I would hope to promote that type of leadership responsibility globally to so many women worldwide.”

Despite backlash over these comments, the D.C. area is celebrating a Miss USA win two years in a row.

A 2-peat for the District! Shoutout to #MissDC. Fave from the beginning #MissUSA — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) May 15, 2017

h/t Washington Post

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter